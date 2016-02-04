Most Wanted: Wayan Jordan & Cornelius Smith

Fitzgerald Police are asking for the public's help in finding two suspected shooters.

17-year-old Wayan "Scooter" Jordan and 25-year-old Cornelius "Don Don" Smith are wanted on aggravated assault charges for wounding a man during a shooting back in December.

Smith also has other aggravated assault charges pending.

Detective say both men live in Fitzgerald and are considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where they are call Fitzgerald Police at 229-426-5000.

