South GA QBs impact signing day

South Georgia is always known for it's football talent, but this year's class seemed to have an excess of star quarterbacks.

Now those signal callers are headed to the next level.

For some, like Lee County's Garet Morrell, Signing Day was just a formality. Morrell committed to Marshall months ago, and stuck with the Herd Wednesday.

"Ever since last year, I was looking back at the other signees, and I've been ready for this day ever since," Morell says. "Whenever I got to Marshall, I saw the environment, and saw how different it was from everywhere else and just knew it was my place to be."

Valdosta's Seth Shuman will have a layer of familiarity at Georgia Southern. Former VHS head coach Rance Gillespie is now the Eagles' co-offensive coordinator.

The rocket-armed righty says he hopes to also play baseball in Statesboro.

"We've talked to some coaches over there and we're going to work things out," Shuman says.

While Shuman will have some working relationship already built up with his offensive coordinator, other QBs are entering brand new territory.

Chase Parrish went 30-0 as a starter running Colquitt County's attack, leading the Packers to back-to-back state titles. Now he's headed to the Naval Academy, where he'll be tasked with mastering a whole new scheme.

"They run the triple option. I ran the spread," he notes. "But the coaches [at Navy] are great coaches, and they'll coach me up, and I'll be able to learn the system, and be successful."

Then there's Westover's Emory McKenzie. After passing and rushing for 1000 yards last season, McKenzie will now focus on stopping the offense. He'll line up at linebacker for the Furman Paladins.

But the major change doesn't seem to faze him.

"I actually played safety [at Westover] my 10th grade year," McKenzie says. "So I'm just going back to that side of the ball."

Former Brooks Co. QB Demontay Jones will try to pester Albany State for the next four years. The Trojans' standout signed with Fort Valley State Wednesday.

