New information on Darton College cop controversy

Darton State College officials have wrapped up their investigation after a Dougherty County Police officer was escorted out of a campus building last week.

They say the officer, who is a student, was not in a typical uniform. He was wearing khaki pants, a police polo shirt, and a plain black jacket that covered his police department insignia.

A faculty member, who did not know the student, saw him in a hallway with his weapon and contacted Darton Public Safety. Campus officers mistakenly thought off-duty police officers could not bring their weapons to class and asked the student to take it to his vehicle.

Georgia does allow officers to carry their weapon on campus, and Darton officials are now spreading that word.

