New art exhibits coming to Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Multiple exhibits are opening this weekend at an Albany museum.

Employees are prepping the Albany Museum of Art for new exhibits that are set to open Saturday.

Visitors will be able to see masterworks from the International Guild of Realism and a photography exhibit called 'True Likeness: Portraits of the Black South.'

Admission to the Albany Museum of Art is free.

