National Signing Day 2016 Central

The following south Georgia football players signed to play at the college level on Wednesday. This is an updating list. To add to it, send the signees' name and what school they will attend to sports@walb.com.

COLQUITT COUNTY

Kiel Pollard- South Carolina

Chase Parrish- Navy

Jay Blakely- Tennessee

Dee Walker- Arkansas

Shaun Bonner- Indiana

Ty Lee- Middle Tennessee St.

Rakeem Hightower- GA Southern

Luis Martinez- GA Southern

Ty Phillips- GA Southern

Nate Powell- Valdosta St.

Kyle Duke- Valdosta St.

Quentin Moore- Valdosta St.

Kiontae Green- Valdosta St.

Johnari Greene- Albany St.

Quan Singletary- Clark Atlanta

Brandon Robinson- Point

Ja'kobe Shealy- Cumberland

Nathan Lang- Clark Atlanta

Trayvus Johnson- Clark Atlanta

Landon Scott- Lenoir-Rhyne

Akivie Bailey- GA Military

Christopher Bouie- Clark Atlanta

Daniel Brinson- LaGrange

Isaiah Thomas- West GA

LEE COUNTY

Chris Barnes- Georgia

Garet Morrell- Marshall

Tray Eafford- Troy

William Bryant- Samford

Jacob Baker- Valdosta St.

Landon Brown- Reinhardt

Collins Tensley- Benedict

Devonte Seay- Independence JC

Anthony Tupper- West Los Angeles College

Ronald Wilson, Jr.- Rochester JC

LOWNDES

Gabe Nabers- Florida St.

Tarik Adams- Marshall

Nate Lee- Samford

Logan Neely- Valdosta St.

VALDOSTA

Todd Bradley- GA Southern

Seth Shuman- GA Southern

Jamarcus Tyson- Valdosta St.

Antonio Keuma- Valdosta St.

Davis McCranie- Valdosta St.

Rashay March- Morehouse

TIFT COUNTY

RJ Merriweather- GA Southern

David Scarborough- Univ. of the Cumberlands

Demarcus Snow- Univ. of the Cumberlands

JuJu Watson- Univ. of the Cumberlands

JT Graydon- Tusculum

Quay Diggins- Northwest Mississippi CC

WESTOVER

Emory McKenzie- Furman

Jarvis Reid- North Carolina A&T

MONROE

Antonio Leroy II- Presbyterian

Raymond Thomas- Albany St.

CRISP COUNTY

Will Carter- GA Southerm

AMERICUS-SUMTER

Tyler Clark- Georgia

Makell Yancey- Arkansas Tech

THOMAS CO. CENTRAL

Mason Lawing- Mercer

BAINBRIDGE

Danny Barker- North Dakota St. College of Science

WORTH COUNTY

Eric Burrows- Iowa Western JC

COOK

Bryce Hall- Albany St.

Tavian Allen- Hutchison CC

EARLY COUNTY

Randy Wade- GA Southern

Jay Moses- Albany St.

BROOKS COUNTY

Demontay Jones- Fort Valley St.

Austin White- Valdosta St.

FITZGERALD

Darius Hampton- West GA

Raul Martinez- Lane

CLINCH COUNTY

Chauncey Manac- Georgia

TURNER COUNTY

Lorenzo Bolden- Albany St.

DOOLY COUNTY

Tony Clayton- Florida

Mark Coleman- Hutchison CC

SGA

Steven Jackson- Valdosta St.

