National Signing Day 2016 Central

The following south Georgia football players signed to play at the college level on Wednesday. This is an updating list. To add to it, send the signees' name and what school they will attend to sports@walb.com.
COLQUITT COUNTY
Kiel Pollard- South Carolina
Chase Parrish- Navy
Jay Blakely- Tennessee
Dee Walker- Arkansas
Shaun Bonner- Indiana
Ty Lee- Middle Tennessee St.
Rakeem Hightower- GA Southern
Luis Martinez- GA Southern
Ty Phillips- GA Southern
Nate Powell- Valdosta St.
Kyle Duke- Valdosta St.
Quentin Moore- Valdosta St.
Kiontae Green- Valdosta St.
Johnari Greene- Albany St.
Quan Singletary- Clark Atlanta
Brandon Robinson- Point
Ja'kobe Shealy- Cumberland
Nathan Lang- Clark Atlanta
Trayvus Johnson- Clark Atlanta
Landon Scott- Lenoir-Rhyne
Akivie Bailey- GA Military
Christopher Bouie- Clark Atlanta
Daniel Brinson- LaGrange
Isaiah Thomas- West GA
LEE COUNTY
Chris Barnes- Georgia
Garet Morrell- Marshall
Tray Eafford- Troy
William Bryant- Samford
Jacob Baker- Valdosta St.
Landon Brown- Reinhardt
Collins Tensley- Benedict
Devonte Seay- Independence JC
Anthony Tupper- West Los Angeles College
Ronald Wilson, Jr.- Rochester JC
LOWNDES
Gabe Nabers- Florida St.
Tarik Adams- Marshall
Nate Lee- Samford
Logan Neely- Valdosta St.
VALDOSTA
Todd Bradley- GA Southern
Seth Shuman- GA Southern
Jamarcus Tyson- Valdosta St.
Antonio Keuma- Valdosta St.
Davis McCranie- Valdosta St.
Rashay March- Morehouse
TIFT COUNTY
RJ Merriweather- GA Southern
David Scarborough- Univ. of the Cumberlands
Demarcus Snow- Univ. of the Cumberlands
JuJu Watson- Univ. of the Cumberlands
JT Graydon- Tusculum
Quay Diggins- Northwest Mississippi CC
WESTOVER
Emory McKenzie- Furman
Jarvis Reid- North Carolina A&T
MONROE
Antonio Leroy II- Presbyterian
Raymond Thomas- Albany St.
CRISP COUNTY
Will Carter- GA Southerm
AMERICUS-SUMTER
Tyler Clark- Georgia
Makell Yancey- Arkansas Tech
THOMAS CO. CENTRAL
Mason Lawing- Mercer
BAINBRIDGE
Danny Barker- North Dakota St. College of Science
WORTH COUNTY
Eric Burrows- Iowa Western JC
COOK
Bryce Hall- Albany St.
Tavian Allen- Hutchison CC
EARLY COUNTY
Randy Wade- GA Southern
Jay Moses- Albany St.
BROOKS COUNTY
Demontay Jones- Fort Valley St.
Austin White- Valdosta St.
FITZGERALD
Darius Hampton- West GA
Raul Martinez- Lane
CLINCH COUNTY
Chauncey Manac- Georgia
TURNER COUNTY
Lorenzo Bolden- Albany St.
DOOLY COUNTY
Tony Clayton- Florida
Mark Coleman- Hutchison CC
SGA
Steven Jackson- Valdosta St.
