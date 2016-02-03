ASU prepares for severe weather

A local university is using technology to keep its campus informed of incoming severe weather.

Severe weather isn't just limited to the spring, southwest Georgia has had multiple severe storms already this year.



Albany State University is making sure its students, staff, and their families all stay informed with their severe weather alert system.



“With our system you can put in eight phone numbers and the parents can also get the information. You will receive an email, you will also receive a text and a voicemail,” said ASU Police Chief John Fields.



These alerts are sent out from the ASU Police dispatch center on campus to whoever is signed up through their "Blackboard Connect Five” system.



Over three hundred cameras monitor students during severe weather, making sure they are in their shelter areas in each building on campus.



Students are satisfied with the numerous ways of being informed on and around campus of severe weather, but everyone has their favorite way of receiving alerts.



“The weather alerts that come to your phone are very convenient verses the other forms of communication the university uses such as email,” said ASU student Jordan Christina.

To sign up for ASU alerts, visit the ASU Police Department’s website.

