7Up pup doing well after being rescued

In only one week, 7Up has gained weight, his skin is healing, and his hair is starting to grow back.

7Up has been thriving since being rescued.

A puppy that was picked up by the Terrell County Animal Control and was starving and covered in sores, is doing much better.

A long-time animal control officer called 7Up the "worst case of neglect she had ever seen".

But the starvation and pain the puppy suffered doesn't seem to have affected his sweet personality.

"He's very sweet, he's very playful, he's very serious about mealtime, he loves his food, and I'm sure that is because he went without," said Bobbie Lee with the Oakland Veterinary Hospital.

Doctors at the Veterinary Hospital at Oakland who are taking care of 7Up, say several people have reached out to adopt him.

For more information on how to adopt 7Up, contact the Humane Society of Terrell County.

