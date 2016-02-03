Deputy recalls chase the ended at Fort Benning

It was a perilous chase through four counties early Thursday morning. A Terrell County deputy and law enforcement from three other agencies, followed two brothers in a high speed chase.



It ended with a totaled car and a home invasion and robbery on Fort Benning. Federal agents are investigating, and have collected evidence from the chase, including the dash cam video.



Before sunrise Thursday, dispatch alerted Terrell County deputies that the Kangaroo Store on Highway 520 in Dawson was robbed.



"It was wet, slick and raining." Deputy Wilson Shattles spotted the described getaway car, heading west on Highway 520. "And at one point the subject turned his emergency lights on and was trying to pull over. I activated my blue lights for a traffic stop and that's when he took off," Shattles said.



With increasing speeds, slick, wet, and curving roads, the driver would tap his brakes as if to stop, then pick back up.



The suspect would weave in and out of passing cars and trucks. "The subject had total disregard for the general public, his safety, my safety, and everyone else on the roadway."



Stewart County joined the chase before this Terrell County deputy had to drop off, having lost radio contact. 30 minutes later, the getaway car smashed into the cement barricades at Fort Benning.



43-year-old Roderick Smith and his brother 38-year-old Reginald Smith both survived the crash, and are in the Terrell County jail.



"I am very surprised anyone walked away from that."



The Smith brothers are both charged with robbery. The driver of the car 43-year-old Roderick Smith, was charged today with felony fleeing. Authorities say Roderick Smith is also facing felony charges for home invasion and car theft on Fort Benning's property.



