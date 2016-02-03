Make a severe weather plan

Severe weather has been moving across southwest Georgia all afternoon. We had one Tornado Warning and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.



There are important safety tips to remember when severe weather strikes.



Have a disaster plan for you and your family at home, work, school, and when outdoors.



If caught outside, don't stand near trees, telephone lines or pipes. If you are in your car and can't pull off the road, there's an important rule to remember:

"If you see water on the road, please don't drive through it, because what ends up happening is, people end up drowning. You never know how deep that water actually is," said Albany Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns.



You can get the latest updates for severe weather from your First Alert Weather team on-air, on our WALB Weather App, and online a walb dot com.

