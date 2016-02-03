UGA sponsors digital marketing 'Boot Camp'

Small business learned their way through the social media world Wednesday at Valdosta State University. UGA's small business development center talked with them about digital marketing. It is about how to improve the marketing in order to help gain more customers.



The SBDC is giving small businesses a crash course in everything digital marketing. "This is a boot camp. It is very, very fast-paced," said Presenter Debbie Finney.



Business owners learned everything from social media presence to digital strategies. "Google tools, mobile strategies. Pinterest Instagram," said Finney.



This is Curt Fowler's boot camp. He says it's a topic that can often be a challenge. "Digital marketing is something that most of us. Especially people of my generation didn't grow up with," said Curt Fowler, Owner of Fowler and Company.



But once you learn about it you don't want to stop. "As you learn more you just go further down the whole you just go. Okay this is deeper than I thought," said Fowler.



Which is good. Since the boot camp stresses that technology is always improving. "You have to have a presence in the digital world and it's challenging because technology changes all the time," said Finney.



The class also gives business owners time to share their own experiences. "The great thing about small business owners. Everybody's willing to lift each other up they'll give ya a 'hey, hey, I've tried this or I've tried this,'" said Fowler.



And a chance to improve their digital presence. "It gives all of us small business owners an opportunity to get ramped up, see what the latest and greatest is and improve our game," Fowler said.



Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.