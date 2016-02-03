Excavation planned for Albany bus station

Over fifty thousand dollars will be spent on an archeological dig at the Albany Transportation Center, downtown. Workers will be looking for historical artifacts, especially as it relates to civil rights and African American history.



This is a project that the city must comply with in order to secure federal funding for a new Transportation Center.

"We are following federal guidelines, and their guidelines include more than what we would normally do," said Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.

The construction of a multi-modal center downtown has been almost two decades in the making, putting the city at risk for losing federal dollars because of the delay.



City leaders in support of the project say this dig must occur before the project can move forward, under federal guidelines.



