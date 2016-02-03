Mercer basketball player shot dead

A Mercer University basketball player was killed Tuesday in a shooting outside a gas station.

Jibri Bryant, 23, was found dead inside his car from a gunshot to the head, WMGT reports.

It happened around 4 p.m. outside a Flash Foods on Forsyth Street in Macon.

Bryant, a Savannah native, was a senior who started every game for the Bears last season.

WMGT reports that a second person was also shot and police are looking for a white Nissan Sentra in connection to the shooting.

Bryant was in final year of graduate school at Mercer.

