Georgia's oldest death row inmate executed

Nearly four decades after a Cobb County store manager was shot to death, the man who killed him has been executed.

Brandon Astor Jones, 72, became the oldest man to be put to death by the state of Georgia.

He was pronounced dead at 12:46 Wednesday morning at the Georgia Diagnostic Prison in Jackson.

Jones and a co-defendant were convicted for the 1979 shooting of Roger Tackett who was killed during a botched robbery at the convenience store he managed.

Jones was sentenced to die by electrocution but received a re-trial after it was revealed that jurors were allowed to a bring a Bible into the deliberation room.

He was re-sentenced to death in 1997.

The Supreme Court denied his stay of execution at 11:15 p.m.

Jones would have turned 73 in less than two weeks. He is the first death row inmate executed in Georgia this year.

