Victim named in fatal Thomasville fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in Thomasville.

WALB has learned the name of a Thomasville woman killed overnight in a house fire.

Officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Katrina Presha.

Firefighters were called to her home in the 200 block of Cassidy Road around midnight.

They say the fire started in the kitchen. Presha was found dead in a bedroom.

Fire officials say there were smoke detectors in the home but they were not working.

