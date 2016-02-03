Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 2, 2016:

BOYS

Lee Co. 59, Lowndes 55

Worth Co. 63, Albany 45

Monroe 92, Thomas Co. Central 56

Westover 51, Cook 45

Thomasville 70, Seminole Co. 52

Early Co. 82, Fitzgerald 80

Pelham 52, Brooks Co. 45

Clinch Co. 58, Echols Co. 36

Randolph-Clay 84, Webster Co. 54

Terrell Co. 66, Mitchell Co. 56

Deerfield-Windsor 48, Brookwood 45

Westwood 78, Valwood 60

GIRLS

Lowndes 77, Lee Co. 74 (F/OT)

Westover 47, Cook 37

Cairo 69, Crisp Co. 38

Albany 42, Worth Co. 38

Pelham 68, Brooks Co. 20

Fitzgerald 74, Early Co. 29

Thomasville 39, Seminole Co. 27

Randolph-Clay 61, Webster Co. 52

Deerfield-Windsor 46, Brookwood 34

Westwood 48, Valwood 35

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly