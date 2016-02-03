Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 2, 2016:
BOYS
Lee Co. 59, Lowndes 55
Worth Co. 63, Albany 45
Monroe 92, Thomas Co. Central 56
Westover 51, Cook 45
Thomasville 70, Seminole Co. 52
Early Co. 82, Fitzgerald 80
Pelham 52, Brooks Co. 45
Clinch Co. 58, Echols Co. 36
Randolph-Clay 84, Webster Co. 54
Terrell Co. 66, Mitchell Co. 56
Deerfield-Windsor 48, Brookwood 45
Westwood 78, Valwood 60
GIRLS
Lowndes 77, Lee Co. 74 (F/OT)
Westover 47, Cook 37
Cairo 69, Crisp Co. 38
Albany 42, Worth Co. 38
Pelham 68, Brooks Co. 20
Fitzgerald 74, Early Co. 29
Thomasville 39, Seminole Co. 27
Randolph-Clay 61, Webster Co. 52
Deerfield-Windsor 46, Brookwood 34
Westwood 48, Valwood 35
