Trump supporters rally in Sasser

Donald Trump's crowd-drawing campaign is organizing an Agricultural Rally in Sasser Thursday.



Residents and workers were busy sprucing up downtown for what local organizers say will be Trump's first Farm rally.



Although the presidential candidate won't be in attendance, organizers say 200 farmers have committed to attending, and several will share their stories.

"I am expecting a few hundred but I have heard as many as 1,500 are going to show up. People are excited about the idea we are producing a video that could go viral and will be promoted by Donald Trump himself, so we want everyone to come out and be a part of it," said Chad Etheridge Trump Farm Team Chair.



The video will feature an original song by local entrepreneur and musician, Bo Henry.



Live music starts in downtown Sasser at 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Speeches begin at 5:00, and there will be barbeque, lemonade, and plenty of Trump swag and yard signs.

