City leaders discuss police terminations

Albany's Mayor and City Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the recent terminations of two high ranking police officers. Police officials say the positions were eliminated to save money.



Mayor Dorothy Hubbard couldn't say much about the closed door meeting, but did say city leaders wanted to speak with the city manager, Susan Subadan. "This was an opportunity for us to share with her our opinions of what happened," said the mayor.



The Mayor says any new hires will be approved by the City Manager, per the charter.



Mayor Hubbard says she supports the police chief, and the city has received a new restructuring plan from the police department.



