VSU to award 10 social work students grants

Valdosta State University partnered with the Georgia Division of Family and Children services in an effort to educate and obtain social workers.

The university was one of just five selected to participate in the program.

Through the initiative VSU will give 10 students getting their masters in social work grants to pay for their education. The students will also be guaranteed a job within 90 days of graduation.

Dr. Mizanur Miah, head of VSU's Social Work department, says the program benefits students, family and children services, and the community.

"The family and childrens benefit is the focus of this whole thing," explains Dr. Miah, "how best we can offer services to our community and to citizens."

Dr. Miah says he is confident the school will have this grant for a long time. He says it's a great way to attract students to their department.

