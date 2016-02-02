SGMC raises awareness for heart health

February is national heart health month and South Georgia Medical Center is raising awareness for heart disease.

SGMC officials say heart disease is the leading cause of death among Georgians.

Throughout the month they will hold events to talk about heart health.

The annual Heart Health Expo will be Saturday, February 20th. There will be free screenings and tests open to participants.

Registration opened February 1st for the free tests and there is limited availability.

"We're just glad that we have this amazing program to offer to the Valdosta community and that they can stay right here at home to get great heart health care," says community health promotions coordinator Courtney Orr.

For a full list of events SGMC will be hosting you can view their calendar here.

