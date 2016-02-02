Wild Adventures to hire 300 employees

Wild Adventures partnered with the Goodwill Career Center in Valdosta to host a job fair February 2nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants can fill out the online application at the Career Center and then meet with Wild Adventures representatives to learn more about the open positions.

Wild Adventures HR coordinator, Kenneth Holiday, says the park is looking to hire 300 employees. They are looking to hire for all different types of positions.

Holiday says partnering with Goodwill allows them to meet potential employees right where they're located.

"We're a family atmosphere so we want to hire within our community," explains Holiday.

Career Center Coordinator Keyara Hamilton says the partnership with Wild Adventures helps bring job opportunities straight to those who need them.

"We're connecting active job seekers with great employers," explains Hamilton.

The career center actively works to help people in Valdosta find employment. Hamilton says through partnerships like the one with Wild Adventures everyone benefits.

"When an individual is employed the family's directly impacted in a more positive way and that money is coming back into the community. So everyone wins when employment is up," Hamilton says.

Next week applicants will participate in "Funterviews" to see how they will interact with guests.

Wild Adventures will host two more open job fairs on February 6th and 13th.

They recommend filling out their online application before attending the job fair.

