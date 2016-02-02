Another college president in south Georgia is stepping down

The president of South Georgia State College is stepping down. It's the latest in a series of college presidency vacancies in south Georgia.

Dr. Virginia Carson will retire at the end of June. She has served as president of the Douglas college since March 2008 and oversaw the merger with Waycross College.

Recent or current presidency vacancies in our area include Albany State University, Darton State College, Valdosta State University, Georgia Southwestern State University and Bainbridge State College.

