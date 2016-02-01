Officers mourn death of deputy, remembered for popular video

Lieutenant Guthrie died over the weekend in a hospital after having a medical emergency.

South Georgia law enforcers are mourning the death of a colleague who gained national attention last year when a video of him became popular online.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Lieutenant Robert Guthrie died Sunday at a hospital in Florida after suffering a medical emergency.

A popular online video showed him defending the rights of photographers who were trying to take pictures outside of the Moody Air Force Base.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said that his death was a shock, and he will be missed by everyone.

"He took his job very seriously but at the same time he was able to achieve that balance needed to do his job and do his job professionally but still gain the respect of the people that he served," said Captain Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

