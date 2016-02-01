GSP works to quickly alert drivers of closed roads

Georgia State Patrol in Valdosta implemented a new system to hep alert drivers of closed roads in the area.

It's a system they have been working on for a few months. They say the goal is to help drivers avoid traffic and prevent secondary crashes.

"Many times we've seen an initial crash shut down the interstate and an unsuspecting motorist comes along and causes a secondary crash which will be a whole lot worse than the first one," explains Cpl. Chris Kelch with GSP.

GSP teamed up with media agencies to help send out the alerts. Once they've arrived to a scene they will notify the media of any road closings.

Alerts will be sent when GSP officers believe a road will remain closed for more than an hour. They will also send a notification once roads have re-opened.

The alerts will only include state routes and major roadways.

The new system launched February 1st.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.