VSU changes graduation ceremonies

Valdosta State University released a new schedule for graduation convocation and commencement ceremonies.

All ceremonies will now take place Saturday, May 7th. There will be 6 convocation ceremonies followed by one commencement ceremony that evening.

Previously, the university held multiple commencement ceremonies over a two day period.

VSU Interim President Cecil Staton released a statement saying "While all changes bring challenges we are confident students and their families will enjoy what we have planned for spring commencement and that this will be the beginning of a new tradition at Valdosta State University."

The change was accompanied by a lot of backlash. Students have posted concerns on the school's Facebook page saying the new events will be too long, large, and inconvenient for out of town family members. There is also a petition on change.org with more than 1,300 supporters urging president Staton to change the ceremonies back.

"It's a sheet of paper. You have to waste two or three hours of your time waiting in the heat of South Georgia," says senior Jeff Haineault.

VSU has not fully finalized the schedule yet, but says they will release more information once it's complete.

