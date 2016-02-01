Valdosta fire leaves four people displaced

When the Valdosta Fire Department arrived on the scene the Virginia Avenue home was fully engulfed in flames.



Only one person was in the home at the time of the fire, and they got out safely.



The Valdosta Fire Department says when tragedies like this occur, it's important to remember that smoke detectors can help save your life.

"Without smoke detectors a lot of times you cannot be alerted of what's going on in one area of the house, which this occurred and then the fire came out," said VFD Captain James Clinkscales.



The four family members that were displaced by the fire are getting assistance from the Red Cross.