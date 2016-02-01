Roundabout study to begin

The Georgia Department of Transportation will start preliminary engineering on a proposed roundabout in Albany.



The intersection of Lover's Lane Road and Jefferson Street is heavily traveled by commuters driving in from Lee County to Albany. A DOT study found that drivers taking a left from Lover's Lane onto Jefferson spent up to 15 minutes waiting to make the turn.



"Just over the years gradually, gradually increase to the point where we are having several bad accidents here too, some of them fatalities up the road a little bit," said Ewell Lyle, Ward 4 County Commissioner.

The Dougherty County Commission voted today to send a letter of support to the DOT for the roundabout, promising to maintain the utilities and landscaping.



The DOT will begin the early engineering process, and there is no date of when construction will begin or if state funding will be available.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.