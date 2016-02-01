Kids return to daycare after shattered window

An Albany day care center is up and running one day after a car crashed through the front window. The damaged windows have been repaired up at the Head Start on Moultrie Road.



A 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel yesterday when he knocked the car into drive and went right through the window. No one was injured, and no charges are being filed in the accident.



The center's staff was quick to clean up. "They came in and we got the bricks up, our custodian came in and got the glass up, the contractor came out and gave us an estimate and hopefully real soon (all will be fixed and) make sure we are operational," said Supervisor Gwen Weston.

Now, center staff is canvassing the neighborhood to encourage more families to sign up for the Moultrie Road Head Start.

