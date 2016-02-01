Additional guilty pleas made in Norman Park slaying

A week after three suspects in a deadly Norman Park shooting case pleaded guilty to lesser charges, two other teens charged in the case are did the same Monday.

Derrick Phillips and Brandon Wynn appeared in Colquitt County Superior Court, and plead guilty to criminal attempt to commit home invasion and to the burglary in front of Judge Altman in exchange for dropping the murder charge.

Sentencing is Tuesday, April 19, at 9:00AM at the Justice Center.

They are among seven teens who investigators charged with the July 2015 shooting death of 68-year-old John Hester. Prosecutors say the suspects were planning to steal guns from the home of Hester's son when he confronted them.

Hester was shot in the leg and later died at the hospital.

At the time of their arrests, the suspects ranged in age from 17 to 19 years old.

Last week, I-Key Pinkins, Adrian Robinson and Ty'Cameron Hayes pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit home invasion and burglary.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the murder charge if the group testifies against the other defendants in any trial.

Tykerious "Grump" Jones and suspected trigger-man Christian Glover are expected go on trial in May for Hester's murder.

Prosecutors say they had informed the victim's family of the plea agreements.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.