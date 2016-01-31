Boy rams car into head start center

A 14-year-old boy rammed his mother's car into Moultrie Road Head Start Center on Moultrie Road.
According to officials, the boy was sent to retrieve some items from the car for his mother. He then put the parked car in drive and rammed into the building.
Half of the car was through the wall after the incident.
The 14-yr-old was vehicle by himself. No one was injured.
There is currently no word on why the boy rammed into the building.
