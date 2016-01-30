Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 29, 2016:

BOYS

Tift Co. 81, Colquitt Co. 56

Bainbridge 92, Worth Co. 78

Americus-Sumter 56, Westover 50

Monroe 68, Albany 45

Thomasville 75, Early Co. 66

Seminole Co. 80, Fitzgerald 70

Pelham 59, Berrien 46

Calhoun Co. 62, Mitchell Co. 51

Turner Co. 80, Lanier Co. 48

Irwin Co. 76, Echols Co. 58

Clinch Co. 76, Atkinson Co. 70

Dooly Co. 63, Wilcox Co. 51

Westfield 76, Deerfield-Windsor 66

Westwood 71, Tiftarea 47

Valwood 63, Terrell Academy 50

GIRLS

Colquitt Co. 48, Tift Co. 45

Americus-Sumter 72, Westover 47

Monroe 41, Albany 22

Thomas Co. Central 66, Cairo 58

Pelham 54, Berrien 32

Thomasville 45, Early Co. 32

Fitzgerald 75, Seminole Co. 47

Calhoun Co. 61, Mitchell Co. 46

Turner Co. 65, Lanier Co. 26

Wilcox Co. 49, Dooly Co. 41

Westfield 56, Deerfield-Windsor 37

Westwood 64, Tiftarea 24

Terrell Academy 50, Valwood 39

