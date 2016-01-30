Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 29, 2016:
BOYS
Tift Co. 81, Colquitt Co. 56
Bainbridge 92, Worth Co. 78
Americus-Sumter 56, Westover 50
Monroe 68, Albany 45
Thomasville 75, Early Co. 66
Seminole Co. 80, Fitzgerald 70
Pelham 59, Berrien 46
Calhoun Co. 62, Mitchell Co. 51
Turner Co. 80, Lanier Co. 48
Irwin Co. 76, Echols Co. 58
Clinch Co. 76, Atkinson Co. 70
Dooly Co. 63, Wilcox Co. 51
Westfield 76, Deerfield-Windsor 66
Westwood 71, Tiftarea 47
Valwood 63, Terrell Academy 50
GIRLS
Colquitt Co. 48, Tift Co. 45
Americus-Sumter 72, Westover 47
Monroe 41, Albany 22
Thomas Co. Central 66, Cairo 58
Pelham 54, Berrien 32
Thomasville 45, Early Co. 32
Fitzgerald 75, Seminole Co. 47
Calhoun Co. 61, Mitchell Co. 46
Turner Co. 65, Lanier Co. 26
Wilcox Co. 49, Dooly Co. 41
Westfield 56, Deerfield-Windsor 37
Westwood 64, Tiftarea 24
Terrell Academy 50, Valwood 39
