Speedfest kicks off in Cordele

The engines have been started in Cordele.

Speedfest 2016 is underway at Watermelon Capital Speedway as some of the best race car drivers in the country began practice for Sunday's ARCA season opening race.

Defending Sprint Cup champ Kyle Busch is the headliner, but several up-and-coming drivers will try to knock him off Sunday afternoon.

One of those drivers is Harrison Burton, son of longtime NASCAR driver Jeff Burton.

Harrison will make his third Speedfest appearance, and says this event is always a fun way to get the ARCA season going.

"Everyone comes in with new stuff. It's really cool to see what everyone's got. It's always a good indicator on how the rest of the year's going to go," Burton says. "Then you get guys like Kyle Busch coming down. It's a really big race, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Sunday's race will kick off the ARCA season, and the drivers of the series hope to get the season off on the right foot.

"It's definitely a highly anticipated time to finally get back in the race car after the offseason and get back in the rhythm of things," Burton says. "I'm really excited to try our new setup of things and see how we run out here."

"We really want to do well here. We're pretty confident going into this race," says Bret Holmes, who is making his second Speedfest appearance. "We tested here last week, so it would mean a lot to us to have a top five finish or a win to go into the rest of the season."

Qualifying for Sunday's races begin Saturday at noon.

They'll drop the green flag on the weekend's first race at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

