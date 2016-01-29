SGMC new technology speeds up check-in

The registration process at South Georgia Medical Center just got a lot quicker and safer.

Patients now register with the touch of a finger through "SafeChx" technology, making medical records available almost instantly.

However, instead of taking your fingerprint, the new technology gives each individual patient a code.

Officials say the new process protects against identity theft. It also lessens the risk of patient records being duplicated.

"The reason we implemented this was to help with registration, and especially with identity theft and protecting our patients. that is our number one goal. So this was just a new way for us to be able to do that," explains SGMC communications specialist Erika Bennett.

SGMC implemented the new system January 25. Officials say they are the first hospital in the region to use it.

