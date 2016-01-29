Winter weather may help crops at Mark's Melon Patch

The mild winter has been beneficial for a known local farm's crop.

A few strawberries are already appearing at Mark's Melon Patch in Terrell County. Above average temperatures in November and December have helped the plants bloom. The weather was almost getting too warm for the strawberries at one point.

Owner Mark Daniel knows that winter is far from over and hopes for good rest of the weather for his crop.

"Right now we don't really have any strawberries that are on there, so that's kind of a good thing. Ideally we need to keep it kind of cool until about the middle of February," said Daniel. "Then we'll start inching up the warmth a little bit along the way, and we'll be in good shape."

The strawberries will be ready to harvest by May. In the meantime, Mark's Melon Patch has plenty of other food items available there.

