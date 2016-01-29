Community input wanted for new library

The architects for the new South Georgia Regional Library building are asking the community for input.

Library director Miguel Vicente says getting input for this project is one of the best ways to ensure that serves the community to the best of it's ability.

He says there are many more elements to libraries now than just books. Visitors come to use meeting rooms, computers, and even take classes.

Vicente also says the new building will reflect upgrades in technology. However, seeing what the community needs the most is crucial in making the new library a success.

"When we say building the library... it's a community project. You can not make any community project if you don't have input from the community," explains Vicente.

You can take the survey for the new library here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.