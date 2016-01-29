Darton officials speak on enrollment status

Enrollment at a local college has unexpectedly fallen.

Darton State College's enrollment is down by eight percent. The total is roughly 400 students for spring semester, compared to spring 2015.

Officials believe a large reason for the decline is the economy, but they also believe there is also a positive reason for the decreased enrollment.

"Actually a large, very large, number of graduates in the fall. I think it was over 600, so that had some impact as well," said Interim Associate Student Affairs VP Frank Malinowski. "We don't know where all the impact was, my team and I are digging into the numbers now to see where it was."

Despite the decrease in enrollment, Darton officials do not expect an increase in tuition.

