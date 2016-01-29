Valdosta civic group calls for peace

The Valdosta group Citizens Against Violence gathered Friday afternoon to pray for those involved in Monday night's fatal shooting.

"We're back again visiting another shooting," said Rev. J.D. Martin of Citizens against Violence.



21 year old Lenton Swint was shot in the head Monday night on Cherokee Avenue. "At this time we're going to open with our day of prayer, and we ask that everybody bow their heads for a moment of silence," said Martin.



Local government and law enforcement partnered with reverend martin to create the citizens against violence. Today they stood together in prayer for all those involved in Monday night's shooting.

City council woman Vivian miller-Cody was present, and for her, it's a situation that's all too real. "A young man killed my only daughter, so my heart goes out to all the mothers regardless of if you're the victim or offender. Either way the mothers are hurting," said the councilwoman.



She says the group is spreading one very important message throughout Valdosta. "We as a community, we have to get out there and take our kids back. We have to get out there and stop the violence in our area."



She says it starts with the parents, and Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress agrees. "We need parents and kids because first of all, parents are the key to everything in a child's life," said Chief Brian Childress Valdosta Police Department.



He hopes the group will help start a conversation, and encourage everyone to put down the weapons when they have a disagreement.



"We're just trying to get folks to communicate better. Talk to us. More important than anything, calm things down," said Childress.



The citizens against violence group will have a community meeting on February 8th at the Lowndes county parks and recreation building.

