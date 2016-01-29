Robber brothers back in Terrell County

Two brothers charged with robbing a Dawson convenience store early Thursday morning and leading authorities on a high speed chase through four counties are in the Terrell County jail.



43-year-old Roderick Smith and his brother, 38-year-old Reginald Smith, are charged with robbery, with more charges pending.



The Smith brothers robbed the Kangaroo Express before 5:00AM, then took off on Highway 520, heading west.



A Terrell County deputy began pursuing them and with speeds topping 100 miles per hour officers from Richland PD and a Chattahoochee County deputy joined the hour and fifteen minute chase.



The Smith brothers crashed their getaway car into the cement blockages at Fort Benning.

But, it didn't end there. Roderick Smith took off on foot, breaking into a home on Fort Benning and stealing a car.

Authorities cornered Smith at an intersection on base, and he was quickly arrested.

