Visitation today for slain lotto winner

A public visitation will be held today for a Fitzgerald man killed during a home invasion.

Craigory Burch, Jr., 20, was shot to death last Thursday when three robbers broke in his Ben Hill County home demanding money.

His murder happened just weeks after the forklift operator won a nearly half-million dollar lotto jackpot.

Investigators believe his killers targeted him because of winnings.

Visitation will be held in the chapel of Acree Mortuary in Fitzgerald from 10 o'clock Friday morning until 7 PM..

His funeral is scheduled for 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Holsey Chapel C-M-E Church.

No arrests have been made in his murder.

