Baby monkey arrives at Chehaw

It may be winter but spring is in the air at Chehaw,

The park welcomed the birth of its fifth Colobus monkey. The bouncing baby was born January 20th.

It's the second time Colobus monkey mother, Wendy, has given birth.

Colobus monkeys are found in all types of forests in Africa. They are easily distinguishable by their black bodies and long white tails, but the infants are born completely white.

To go along with the new monkey addition, a baby Eland calf was spotted in the park's African Veldt Exhibit. This is third of the antelope species born in the Veldt.

