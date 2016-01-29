Pelham man shot to death; 4 arrested, one sought

Police are looking for 19-year old Shakel "Crim" Crimley

Police say four suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Pelham public housing complex.

Investigators say the victim, 32-year-old Anthony Williams, Jr., died of a single gunshot to his lower abdomen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute that began during a basketball game at the old high school gym and continued when the two groups met up on Cemetery Road.

24-year-old Donterius "DT" Almond and 19-year-old Kentarius "Kool Aid" Ervin were arrested after the crime.

Ken Jenkins, 21, turned himself in to authorities Friday morning. Roderick "Little Ump" Williams, 21, was arrested Friday as well.

This is the first shooting death Pelham has had in nine years.

"It's very unfortunate for anybody to be murdered, but over something as trivial as a basketball game, it's just a crying shame because these were young adults with families, some of them with children," said Pelham Assistant Police Chief Rod Williams.

Officers are still searching for 19-year-old Shaquille "Crim" Crimley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pelham Police at 229-294-6001.

