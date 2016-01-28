Even without Horne, Blue Devils still rolling

Most teams would struggle if they lost a superstar like Preston Horne.

The Tift County Blue Devils are not most teams though.

Tift is back to sitting atop the Region 1-AAAAAA standings, even without the 6'8 Horne.

The junior tore his ACL a month ago, and will miss the rest of the season.

Since he went down, the Blue Devils haven't missed a beat, even without Horne's 16 points and 12 rebounds a game average.

Head coach Eric Holland says his team has adjusted well.

"We hope the next guy can step up and do what he needs to do. You don't want to have to change your whole philosophy, your whole system because one guy goes down," Holland says. "We feel like we've built a good program that we believe in, and we feel like our kids fit the bill."

Holland says this is one of those times when he's glad his Blue Devils are as deep as they are.

"We're playing a lot of guys. I went back to my old Turner County philosophy, that 15 guys is better than five. And our 15 can be better than people's five any day," Holland says. "So we're playing a bunch of guys and our guys have to be ready. You build a program around a team, and as long as you build around a team, you know you still have a chance to win every night."

Horne had surgery on his knee last week, and Holland is hopeful he will be ready for next season.

The Blue Devils host Colquitt Co. Friday night.

