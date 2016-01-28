ASU State of the University

Dr. Dunning used his first state of the University speech since being named A-S-U's permanent president to outline what consolidation will mean for students, faculty and staff.



"This change is going to be profound and it's going to alter the course of this university," said Dunning.



Change was the focal point of President Dunning's speech as he addressed students and faculty at A-S-U's State of the University Address this morning.

One of the main focuses of the address was the merging of A-S-U and Darton State College, including what it means for the university.



"It's going to be a huge asset to the new Albany State University, to the student population, perspective students and our current students because again, it gives an opportunity to improve academic programming," said Wendy Wilson, Special Assistant to the President

Declining enrollment at A-S-U prompted a budget cut of 1.3 Million dollars that will go in effect July First.



However, officials at A-S-U believe the consolidation gives them a chance to improve their budget.



"One of the benefits of this upcoming consolidation, it allows us an opportunity to look at our processes and look at some areas where we can become more efficient," said Wilson.

With the major changes coming to campus, students know they have to trust the teams in control of the consolidation.



"I'm just hopeful that the two twenty-man teams are really working to enhance the university, the new Albany State University that we are looking forward to and I'm just hoping we can still become one of the greatest Universities in the state of Georgia," said SGA member Damielle Douglas



"I'm excited about the consolidation. We are going to get a chance to meet new students and it's going to bring new programs that may bring me new classes as well, so I can't wait," said student Andre Armour.

