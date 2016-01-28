Disc jockey named Albany Tech GOAL winner

An Albany radio disc jockey has been named Albany Technical College's GOAL winner.

Kozman Barnum, an Environmental Horticulture student, wants to open his own landscaping business after he graduates.

Barnum wants to work alongside city officials to redesign and beautify the city he calls home.

"This whole process has been a blessing for me from beginning to end and it's not over with yet," he said. This is actually just the beginning."

Barnum has a chance to win the Southern Regional Competition GOAL Award in March then the State GOAL award in April.

