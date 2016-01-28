Students need to line up their financial aid

High school students in Lowndes County will have the chance to learn more about financial aid at an event tonight. Valdosta State University officials say events like this are crucial for students.



It's that time of year again, when you'll be hearing all about FAFSA.



"Very few students today can afford to go to college without some type of financial aid. Whether it's grants, scholarships or student loans," said Douglas Tanner VSU Financial Aid Director.



It's just one of many ways students can get funding for college, but the process can be tricky. "The financial aid application process can be daunting and often students procrastinate doing the application, because it can be confusing and a little bit scary," said Tanner.



So Valdosta State University is hosting financial aid night to help students from Lowndes and Valdosta High School learn the ropes,



"Events like the financial aid night can inform students of the process and can help them move forward with the application process."



Representatives from VSU will be there, along with those from the Georgia Student Finance Commission, to give presentations and talk with students.



