Most Wanted: Fredriquez Smith

Dougherty County Police are looking for a man wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Fredriquez Smith, 22, is one of four remaining suspects on the run following a botched robbery.

Investigators say 17-year-old Makayla Ingram set up Calvin Beckhom to be robbed. They say Smith along with 27-year-old Jamel Miller and 18-year old

Ronnie Hamilton conspired and agreed to rob Beckhom who was meeting Ingram to give her money.

Beckhom escaped the gunmen, but they followed him to his East Park Court home. He called police who captured Miller while the other suspects escaped.

Ingram and Hamilton have since been arrested but police need your help finding Smith.

He is 5'7" and weighs 155 pounds. Smith has a tattoo with the name "Fred" on his left arm and a tattoo of a clown on his right arm.

He's also wanted by Albany Police on forgery charges.

Smith's last known address was in the 300 block of Slater King Drive in Albany. If you know where he is call Dougherty County Police or CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS.



