Victim identified in fatal Valdosta crash

Police identified the victim of a fatal crash involving a Moped along a busy road.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 on St. Augustine Road.

Officials identified the victim as 61-year-old David Lee Butler.

According to a report, Butler was traveling along the road when he collided with a Toyota Tundra.

Two off-duty firefighters in the area initially helped him at the scene.

He was then taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he died.

Valdosta Police are investigating the crash.

