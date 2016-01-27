Lady Cavs overcome mistakes for win

Darton State needed a win Wednesday, and despite multiple opportunities to watch a victory slip through their fingers, the Lady Cavaliers held on for a 49-48 win over Georgia Highlands.

"I think that we kept our toughness, our mental toughness, in this game and had that focus that we could win, and wanted to win, and needed to win," says head coach Lea Henry. "I'm just really proud of our kids tonight because we battled hard, and played like winners."

The Lady Cavs took the lead for good with 1:25 left in the fourth when Tyeshia Smith scored on a putback.

They could never put the game away though.

Darton State missed four straight free throws that would have given them a three-possession lead with less than a minute left.

After GHC cut the Lady Cavs lead to three with 12.5 seconds to play, Darton State turned the ball over on the inbounds.

The Lady Chargers had one final chance, but their three-pointer was off the mark. Auriana Brighton was able to score on the offensive rebound as the buzzer sounded, but GHC needed three points.

Smith led the way for Darton State, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds as well.

With the win, the Lady Cavs improve to 7-3 in GCAA play. Darton State hosts Chattahoochee Tech Saturday.

