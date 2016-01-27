Old Bob's Candies Building Leased Through 2021

We have an update on the story about a potential new tenant in the old Bob's Candies building. Turns out, the property is leased to two companies through 2021.

A broker who represents the current owners of the building, Jack Hayes with KW Commercial of Columbus, says "a purchase of the facility by an end user is highly unlikely due to previous commitments made by the owner to the existing tenants."

City Commission BJ Fletcher told the Economic Development Commission Friday that someone had shown interest in the building and that the company would bring jobs to the community.

While it is true that an unnamed business is looking at Albany as a potential site, the Bob's Candies building is not available.

