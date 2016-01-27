VPD warns pedestrians to use caution

A pedestrian had minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle January 26th on S. Troup Street in Valdosta.

The man was walking in the road and wearing dark clothing with nothing reflective on when the car hit him.

The driver called 911 and the pedestrian was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

The pedestrian was cited for walking in the roadway where a shoulder is provided.

Now the Valdosta Police Department is warning pedestrians and bicyclists to use precautions when being outside at night.

Captain Kari Williams with VPD says it's important to where reflective clothing and always use a sidewalk when possible.

"Make sure that they're not on the roadway or close to the roadway. If there's a large shoulder try to stay off the road as far as possible," explains Cpt. Williams.

