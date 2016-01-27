Commission leaves Dawson Road zoning as is

An Albany neighborhood on one of the city's busiest streets is celebrating a zoning victory.

This piece of property on the 2500 block of Dawson Road was up for rezoning from a residential to a commercial district.



Neighbors on Whispering Pines Road fought the rezoning citing concerns about increased traffic flow.

City Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the residents. "And they were saying 'We don't want to see someone sit on a piece of property we can never sell. We want to be able to choose what goes in our neighborhood,'" said B. J. Fletcher Albany Ward 3 Commissioner.

Commissioners say the 1.8 acre lot is okay for a small church, library, or even an office.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.